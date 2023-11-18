Ankita Lokhande Sets Fashion Goals In Bigg Boss 17 House In A Golden Saree

Ankita Lokhande, the talented and charismatic presence in the Bigg Boss 17 house, continues to captivate audiences not only with her on-screen persona but also with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, her social media team treated fans to a visual delight by sharing stunning photos of Ankita on Instagram, showcasing her in a resplendent golden saree that exuded timeless elegance.

In the captivating snapshots, Ankita donned a golden saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, creating a look that seamlessly blends traditional grace with contemporary style. What stands out in the photos is Ankita’s attention to detail, particularly in her choice of accessories. Adorned in golden jewellery from Just Jewellery India and Vanijewels by Vaidehi, Ankita enhances her radiant look with tasteful accents that elevate the overall appeal of her ensemble.

Ankita’s makeup reflects a dewy and radiant finish, enhancing her natural beauty. The choice of a half-pontail hairstyle perfectly complementing the traditional elements of the attire. The addition of a black bindi and a pop of pink lipstick completed the look. The styling by Hemlataa, as mentioned in the caption, speaks volumes about the collaborative effort to create a fashion statement that resonates with both sophistication and trendiness. She captioned the post: “She’s our golden hour ✨.” The outfit, credited to Guldavari, showcases Ankita’s ability to carry herself with poise and panache, making her a trendsetter for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.