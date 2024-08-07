Ankita Lokhande’s Happy Moment As She Celebrates Birthday Of Vicky Jain And Her Mother; Check Here

Ankita Lokhande is in a happy space with her being in a cosy marriage with her husband Vicky Jain. The two of them share a great bond of love and respect towards each other. They were seen together in a few reality shows. Presently the couple is seen in the Colors reality show Laughter Chefs. Ankita recently organized a gala affair to celebrate the twin occasions of her mother Vandana Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain’s birthdays. While Vicky has his birthday on 1 August, her mother’s birthday is on 2 August. This weekend, Ankita hosted a special birthday party for both of them.

Calling them her ‘August Babies’ with all love, Ankita was seen rocking the party with Vicky and her mother by her side. She was seen dancing, and making merry at the party. Pictures from the grand event are proof enough of the enjoyable time the family had during the event.

In the post Ankita shared on social media, from the double birthday bash she wrote, “My left and right hand. My August babies…Indeed, a fun birthday bash!”

The first picture featured Vicky Jain and Ankita’s mother cutting the cake together as the actress stood beside them. Other pictures showed the actress dancing her heart out at the party. Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni and other friends from the industry also attended the party.

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Three cheers for the way Ankita hosted the party!! Did you love the pictures?