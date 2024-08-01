Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly talks about Ishika Shahi and her directorial instincts in the recent Directors Kut Production Special

In a recent segment featured on Directors Kut Productions’ YouTube channel, Rupali Ganguly shared her heartfelt reflections on working with Ishika Shahi. The segment, which was both written and created by Ishika Shahi and produced by Rajan Shahi, promises an exhilarating blend of humor, camaraderie, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Reflecting on the experience, Rupali described it as profoundly memorable, highlighting Ishika’s unique directorial qualities. “It was an incredible experience to be directed by Ishika,” Rupali shared.

“She’s a child very close to my heart, and for me, she’s like my own. Her kindness, dedication, and love for working with the voiceless and for animals initially drew me to her. Despite being Rajan Shahi’s daughter and having so much at her feet, Ishika remains a grounded and simple soul.”

Rupali praised Ishika’s unwavering focus and clarity. “Youngsters today can easily be swayed by fame and fortune, but Ishika remains steadfast and clear-headed. She’s proactive and dedicated, often volunteering at animal shelters instead of indulging in typical social activities. Her commitment to these causes is truly commendable.”

Describing her time on set, Rupali noted, “Working with Ishika was a joy. When she approached me with the idea for this segment, it was a delightful surprise. And it was just a very heartwarming, very beautiful moment. When she came and sat with us, I just couldn’t stop smiling. I felt immense pride in working under her direction, especially since my first show was with her father. . The entire experience was heartwarming and beautiful.”

The shoot felt like a pleasant outing with friends, Rupali remarked. “The setup was classy, and Gulshan Shah, our DOP, made everyone look fantastic. Rajanji’s presence was reassuring; he didn’t interfere with Ishika’s direction, allowing her to lead with confidence.”

Adding a personal touch, Rupali fondly recalled playful moments with her co-stars. “Even though there was some playful teasing, especially from Gaurav and Sudhanshu, I had the freedom to truly enjoy myself. It felt like being back in school, balancing work and fun. It was like filling out a slam book, answering questions about favorites and such. Participating in trivia about the show was a highlight, and I was proud to be considered an Anupama encyclopedia, knowing all details about the show. The boys might have been chatting, but I was ahead in the trivia game, remembering dates and scenes.”

Rupali concluded with eager anticipation for future collaborations. “I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of this segment and would love the opportunity to collaborate with her in the future. Ishika’s talent and dedication are inspiring, and I’m confident she will continue to make us all proud. She deserves the world, and I have no doubt she will achieve great things.”

This segment not only showcased Ishika Shahi’s directorial flair but also highlighted the deep respect and admiration Rupali Ganguly has for her. It’s clear that this segment was a rewarding experience for all involved, and fans can look forward to more such heartwarming segments in the future.