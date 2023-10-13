Television | Celebrities

Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna captures the sleeping beauty Nishi Saxena from the set of Anupamaa. See this hilarious BTS video from the set of your favourite show.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama and a tragic development with the death of Samar (Sagar Parekh) in the show. The shocking and unexpected turn has left both Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) in terrible grief. And it is more of a pain and state of disbelief for young wife Dimple (Nishi Saxena), who is actually pregnant with Samar’s child. If this is not enough, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is blamed for Samar’s death. While the show’s plot is really sorrowful and emotional, we for once see a happy moment on set, with smiles intact. This funny moment has Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna being in the limelight.

It has the hard-working Nishi Saxena enjoying her beauty sleep, a power nap on the set. She is snoring away to glory and there is Gaurav Khanna taking advantage of the situation. He captures the moment where Nishi is sleeping and snoring. Gaurav asks pertinent questions to Nishi and she answers in the way of her snores. This is a hearty and funny BTS video captured from the sets of Anupamaa.

You can check Anuj in action here. Take a look at Nishi who is sleeping quite innocently. As said by Anuj, Adhik and Paritosh get the credit for capturing this cute video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Did you enjoy this BTS from the set of Anupamaa? From deep sorrow to some laughable moments on the set, this is a mighty relief for the audience!!