Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Blessings Of Durga Maa On Shubho Nobomi

Summ: Anupamaa fame actress Rupali Ganguly is seen seeking blessings of Durga Ma along with her family, on the auspicious day of Shubho Nobomi. Read it here.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Oct,2023 14:06:43
credit: rupaliganguly and ashwinkverma Instagram

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has been exhibiting happiness all through the Navratri festival. Her social media profile has been full of Navratri vibes as she spent quality time celebrating the festival. On Shubho Nobomi today, Rupali Ganguly spread the Durga Puja vibes with pictures of Durga Maa. Rupali visited the Goddess’ shrine to seek her blessings. She was seen with her family, her husband, son, brother and mother to seek the blessings of Durga Maa.

As we know, Rupali has been enthralling her audiences in the much-loved role of Anupamaa in the Star Plus show. In the show, the story plot is going through testing times, after Anupamaa and Vanraj have lost their son Samar. The heartbroken parents are struggling to get justice for their dead son. However, they are facing a lot of obstacles in their path to justice.

Now, on Shubho Nobomi, Rupali is seen dressed up in a pleasant ethnic vibe, in a grand salwar.

She writes,

rupaliganguly

2 m
Shubho Nobomi ❤️🙏🏻
Bolo Bolo Durga Mai ki Joi 🙏🏻❤️

#familia #family #durgapujo #pujo #navratri #rupaliganguly #anupmaa #instaclick #instagood #festive #jaimatadi #jaimahakal

All in her family are seen posing with a smile on their faces. The Durga Maa’s idol is seen in the background, and this creates the perfect festive ambience.

You can check the picture here.

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Blessings Of Durga Maa On Shubho Nobomi 863588

Rupali wishes all her friends and fans Shubho Nobomi with this picture.

Are you all enjoying this heavenly vibe as you pray to Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings on this auspicious day?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

