Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Carries Rupali Ganguly In His Arms; Showers Love On Fans

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is headed towards big drama and it will bring about the best of emotions that a mother carries for her son. Here, actor Sagar Parekh who plays the role of Samar in the show, is taking a possible exit from the show with his character being killed. Yes, Samar will die in Anupamaa that will push Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly to the extremes of sorrow and grief. As viewers await to see the gripping tragedy on their TV screens, we see Sagar Parekh take time out to shower his love on his fans by putting up a picture with his mother dearest.

Yes, we are talking about the picture where Sagar is seen carrying Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa in his arms. Both of them are seen dressed up in perfect traditional get-ups. While Rupali is seen decked in a rich saree with gajra on her hair, Sagar is seen wearing a sherwani. Seems like the Ganesh Chaturthi fervour is not yet over with, for the onscreen mother-and-son duo.

Sagar writes on the post,

sagarparekh0111

We love YOU … Do you love US ?? ❤️☺️

Well, this is a question he directs to his fans and the fans of the much-loved show Anupamaa. Surely, the answer is a yes as these are very popular characters and actors in Hindi TV today.

You can check the adorable picture of Sagar carrying Rupali here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all loving this scene and camaraderie between the onscreen mother and son? Coming to think of it, we will surely miss it once it ends!!