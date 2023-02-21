Siddharth Nigam, the Aladdin actor took to his Instagram handle to organise a Q&A session with his fans on Monday. The actor got gushed with an array of questions from his fans, one of them asked him about meeting Anushka Sen. Here’s what the actor had to say to the fan, followed by Anushka Sen’s unbelievable reaction.

Sharing a candid moment on his gram, Siddharth Nigam organised a Q&A with his fans. He wrote, “Let’s do Q&A Today #mondaymood #AskSn 💫❤️ 1- Ask Anything but don’t forget to add #AskSn before or after ur question 2-Make sure you hit the like button and share with others 3- This #AskSn session will end at 5pm”

Soon after he shared the post, fans came in gushing to ask him questions about his work, his life, his friends and more. In all of that, a fan of Nigam asked him when he is meeting his dear friend Anushka Sen. Siddharth Nigam was quick to reply to the question and also tagged Anushka Sen urging her to meet him soon. Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer actress invited him to her home on the same day to meet.

A user asked in the comment section, Siddharth Nigam, about when he is meeting Anushka Sen, “#Asksn when u n anushka will meet ,get ur next projwct wid her ? Also can we get some sidnushka reels please”, to this, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “@kajal__jain07 hmm will try to come up with something very soon @anushkasen0408 milo jaldi”, Anushka Sen quickly replied, “@thesiddharthnigam chalo, Abhi milo Aajaaaooo ghar pe”

Here take a look-