Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod a real-life couple? Jay Soni answers

In a recent conversation with former co-star Jay Soni, the question of whether Harshad and Pranali are dating in real life was brought up, and his response shed some light on the matter.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 18:00:25
Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod a real-life couple? Jay Soni answers 863035
Credit: Pranali Rathod Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the most beloved and enduring daily soaps in the history of Indian television, has been a staple in the lives of many viewers. The show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, underwent a significant transformation in 2021, introducing new characters such as Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, who portrayed Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry has been the subject of intense speculation and rumors about their off-screen relationship.

In a recent conversation with former co-star Jay Soni, the question of whether Harshad and Pranali are dating in real life was brought up, and his response shed some light on the matter. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s on-screen pairing as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered a dedicated fan following. However, their chemistry on screen also sparked numerous rumors about the nature of their relationship off screen. Despite the continuous speculation, the actors have consistently maintained that they are just friends.

Former YRKKH co-star Jay Soni, who had the opportunity to work alongside Harshad and Pranali during their stint on the show, recently shared his perspective on the persistent dating rumors. In a chat with Siddharth Kanan, Jay Soni admitted that during his time on the set, he was primarily focused on his work. He explained that his concentration was centered on delivering his best in every scene, which often left him nervous and preoccupied with his character.

Jay stated, “Mai galat hi insaan hun ye puchne ke liye. Because mai set pe na, mujhe kuch samajh nahi aata tha except my scene and ami wo kaise karunga. Because mai har scene ke pehle na I’m a little nervous and same time, I’m blank also. Mai director pe paas jaa ke hi baithta hu ki kaise kare ise. At times, they used to like it also ki yaar after doing so much, he used to come and ask. So, mera pura focus usi pe rehta tha toh matlab, mujhe nahi pata.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

