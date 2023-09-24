As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul

Actress Simple Kaul, who is known for her roles in shows such as Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Ziddi Dil Maane Na among others, has turned out to be a successful entrepreneur along with Additie Malik, wife of Mohit Malik. Simple feels happy to have been born as a girl, and is a proud daughter to her parents. With National Daughter’s Day being celebrated today (24 September), Simple takes this opportunity to tell us that she has always been happy to be the daughter of her family.

Says Simple, “We are two daughters. We don’t have a brother in the family. We’ve always been told that we have to work & educate ourselves, we have to aim for higher education. We have to be good at studies. Unlike other houses, where women are told that eventually they will go into another home after they get married, we were told to be self-reliant. Marriage was never the focus point while we were growing up but career was. My parents were very career-oriented, especially my mother and she instilled the same thing in us.”

She adds, “At my place, there was never a question about treating girls differently. We were admitted to a co-ed school for the same reason. Our house was the only one where boys could be friends, and we could visit their homes without any differences. Today we have our path and both me and my sister have become like how our parents were years back to us. Now we take care of our parents. So as a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged. We’ve been given the right direction. Thanks to our education and value system, we can fight any situation today because our upbringing taught us so.”

Happy Daughter’s Day to all of you here!!