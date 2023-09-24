Television | Celebrities

As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul

As today, that is 24 September gets celebrated as National Daughter's Day, Simple Kaul tells us that she has always been proud of being a daughter to her parents. Read here thoughts here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Sep,2023 11:00:08
As a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged: Simple Kaul 854253

Actress Simple Kaul, who is known for her roles in shows such as Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Ziddi Dil Maane Na among others, has turned out to be a successful entrepreneur along with Additie Malik, wife of Mohit Malik. Simple feels happy to have been born as a girl, and is a proud daughter to her parents. With National Daughter’s Day being celebrated today (24 September), Simple takes this opportunity to tell us that she has always been happy to be the daughter of her family.

Says Simple, “We are two daughters. We don’t have a brother in the family. We’ve always been told that we have to work & educate ourselves, we have to aim for higher education. We have to be good at studies. Unlike other houses, where women are told that eventually they will go into another home after they get married, we were told to be self-reliant. Marriage was never the focus point while we were growing up but career was. My parents were very career-oriented, especially my mother and she instilled the same thing in us.”

She adds, “At my place, there was never a question about treating girls differently. We were admitted to a co-ed school for the same reason. Our house was the only one where boys could be friends, and we could visit their homes without any differences. Today we have our path and both me and my sister have become like how our parents were years back to us. Now we take care of our parents. So as a daughter, I have always felt very empowered and privileged. We’ve been given the right direction. Thanks to our education and value system, we can fight any situation today because our upbringing taught us so.”

Happy Daughter’s Day to all of you here!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur 854245
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Eco-friendly celebrations are all about seeking blessings of Bappa while taking care of our planet: Simaran Kaur
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase's grand festive celebration 854241
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Tanish Mahendru and Reva Kaurase’s grand festive celebration
I am elated to be back in Savdhaan India; it has always been close to my heart: Sushant Singh 854262
I am elated to be back in Savdhaan India; it has always been close to my heart: Sushant Singh
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Celebrating Bappa is not just a festival, it is an emotion: Rahul Sharma 854235
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Celebrating Bappa is not just a festival, it is an emotion: Rahul Sharma
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Show Runner Siddhartha Vankar 854254
Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani will be a homely drama set up in a real space: Showrunner Siddhartha Vankar
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani 854233
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown 854765
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown
Dinner Date To Music: Surbhi Chandna Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Mid-September Moody Vibes 854691
Dinner Date To Music: Surbhi Chandna Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Mid-September Moody Vibes
Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos 854698
Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples 854803
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples
Read Latest News