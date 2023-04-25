Beware: Divyanka Tripathi makes bold statement about piracy threat, check ASAP

Know the latest about Divyanka Tripathi and what's currently happening at her end

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the finest and most admired divas that we currently have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. In all these years, Divyanka Tripathi has worked immensely hard to become the sensation that she is today and well, we are super proud of all her achievements and in the genuine sense of the term. Her charm and swag knows no limits and well, that’s exactly why, her fans always love to shower her with a lot of love and affection all the time. Netizens love to share her cute and interesting videos that make her even more popular on social media platforms and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about her, don’t we?

Check out what Divyanka Tripathi has to say about piracy and other stuff:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi shares new and enriching content on her social media handle, she always ensures from her end that there’s some sort of purpose that helps her fans in the right way. Well, this time, the actress shared important words of caution from her end that tell us about how she’s warning all her fans about privacy and well, we truly love it and how. Want to check out and decode her important message ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

Work Front:

Divyanka Tripathi has earlier worked in shows like Banu Main Teri Dulhan and others and well, she's also done good job in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi.