‘Bharatanatyam’ has taught me discipline and grace: Kumkum Bhagya actress Tina Philip

Kumkum Bhagya actress Tina Philip reveals her love for dancing on International Dance Day.

Talented diva Tina Philip, who plays Rhea’s role in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is a trained dancer. The actress recently revealed her love for dancing on International Dance Day. Every year, on April 29, people observe International Dance Day to celebrate this beautiful art form. From high-energy Zumba to low-impact Ballet Barre, there’s a dance style for everyone. Not only will you improve your fitness and burn calories, but you will also have fun doing it.

In a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Tina mentioned, “I started learning to dance at a very young age. Not many people know, but I am a trained ‘Bharatnatyam’ dancer. ‘Bharatanatyam’ has taught me discipline, grace, and, most importantly, to express myself. I always feel very happy and energetic after a good dancing session. Even today, whenever I get some time off from Kumkum Bhagya’s shoot, I try to work on my dance form. I have always been very passionate about dancing, and I request that everyone never hesitate and always dance like no one is watching.”

