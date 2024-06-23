Bigg Boss 17 Fame Isha Malviya Gets High On ‘Zaalima’ Song Fever, Dances In White Ensemble Like Swan

Isha Malviya is a renowned Indian television actress. She rose to fame with her stint in the serial Udaariyaan alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Later, she made headlines by participating in Bigg Boss in its 17th edition. She is a social media bug who loves to share videos and photos with her fans and keep them engaged. Also, she loves to follow different trends, just like her new reel, getting high on Zaalima song fever.

Bigg Boss 17 Fame Isha Malviya Dances On Zaalima Song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha shared a video of herself turning into a white swan wearing a two-piece ensemble featuring an off-shoulder blouse with a small frill paired with low-waisted pants with ruffle detail, giving her divine vibes. With traditional matha pati, minimal makeup, and an open hairstyle, she looked gorgeous. The actress dances to the Zaalima song, showcasing her amazing skills. Her syncing steps and striking moves made her watch her on a loop.

View Instagram Post 1: Bigg Boss 17 Fame Isha Malviya Gets High On 'Zaalima' Song Fever, Dances In White Ensemble Like Swan

Isha gets high on Zaalima fever, the song by Dystinct, Rajat Nagpal, and Shreya Ghoshal. The song has been trending since its release. In the music video, Mouni Roy dances to the entertaining song. With her jaw-dropping moves and expressions, she left the audience wanting more. Isha’s dance is undeniably making fans dance with her.