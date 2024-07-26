Bigg Boss 17 Isha Malviya Grooves On ‘Jeeja’ Song, Showcasing Her Classy Dance Moves

Bigg Boss 17 former contestant Isha Malviya, known for her role, has again captured the spotlight, this time with her impressive dance moves. Known for her captivating presence on-screen, Isha took a moment to entertain her fans and followers with a lively performance of the popular song “Jeeja.” Take a look at the video below!

Isha Malviya’s Dance Performance On Jeeja-

Taking her Instagram post, Isha Malviya brought energy and elegance to her performance as she appeared in a yellow strapless bodycon dress with a wavy open hairstyle. To compliment her look, she stuns with white and gold sneakers and a stunning diamond neckpiece, which gives her classy appearance an oomph look.

Her dance to “Jeeja” was not just about the steps but also about the grace and poise she displayed. The routine showcased Isha’s ability to seamlessly blend traditional and modern dance styles. Her choreography included intricate footwork and expressive movements that captivated everyone’s attention.

By sharing this video, Isha Malviya wrote, “What a banger!” with a heart emoji and a yellow heart.

As soon as Isha Malviya shared a video, her industry friend Tanya Sharma turned to her post, praising her dancing skills and commenting with two fire emojis.

About Jeeja Song-

The Jeeja song is sung by Singer Darshan Raval and presented by Naushad Brothers and Warner Music India.

