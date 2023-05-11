ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in shimmery bodycon outfits, a visual delight

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are melting hearts with their stunning shimmery bodycon outfit style moments. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been a part of the Hindi TV industry for many years and we love it. Check out how to learn the shimmery bodycon style from their end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
11 May,2023 16:57:20
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been truly a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite literally many years and well, no wonder, come what, literally all their activities grab a lot of love and positive attention from the fans on social media. While Rubina Dilaik has in her career done many successful TV shows and reality show projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is best known for her work in the Hindi TV industry in Imlie show that aired on Star Plus. After doing her part in the same, Sumbul Touqeer Khan quickly moved on and did her best in Bigg Boss 16 reality show and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and amazing for the two of them.

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely active and engaging with their friends on social media and well, that’s why, whenever they share new and entertaining photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles, netizens completely love it and fall in love with them in the true and genuine sense of the term. Although their respective style and fashion game are quite different from one another, one thing that’s common between the two is their love for stunning shimmery bodycon outfits that can raise the heat and oomph quotient effortlessly. Well, do you all want to check out and see how they are doing it now? Here you go –

Well, hey folks, on a scale of 1-10, if you had to rate their swag and style quotient in the best way possible and create impact, how will you all be rating them? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

