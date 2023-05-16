ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's stunning 'black magic'

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have always been immensely talented and performing artistes and we love the fact that they are quite consistent when it comes to social media posts. Here's checking out how both these divas have had the potential to raise the heat in black outfits

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
16 May,2023 23:34:12
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the finest and most talented actresses and artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the TV and digital entertainment industry for many years and well, seeing them grow and flourish, it has always been an incredible and entertaining experience indeed. Both of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, we love the way things have been for them professionally and how. While Rubina Dilaik has worked in many TV and reality shows till now, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, started to get her share of fame, success and popularity immediately after her grand success in Imlie in Star Plus followed by Bigg Boss.

Check out how both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are burning hearts with their stunning black outfits:

Fashion and elegance comes naturally to them and well, that’s why, come what may, no matter whatever outfits that they wear from their end, it always manages to grab their attention the right way and win hearts of one and all. Well, this time, it is our pleasure and joy to show you all some of their most amazing and captivating moments in stunning black outfits which you all will truly like for real. Well, in case you haven’t seen it in the past, here’s your golden opportunity –

Well, who among the two is your absolute favourite? We at IWMBuzz wish them both good luck for their careers going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

