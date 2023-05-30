Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment space. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have in all these years done a good job and well, we are truly proud of everything that they have done so far. The two of them are immensely popular and admired by many all over the country and we love them for all the good reasons. While Rubina Dilaik has so far been a part of many successful and popular TV shows ladies and gentlemen, Sumbul Touqeer Khan managed to get her share of limelight and success mostly with Imlie that happened on Star Plus after that, she got immense fandom in Bigg Boss 16. While Rubina got her share of success in Bigg Boss 14, Sumbul got the same in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Check out the latest social media activities that’s happening at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share droolworthy and sensational photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles to woo and charm their fans on the best and most amazing ways possible, internet loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and real sense of the term. They always manage to keep their fans entertained and this time too, their latest social media content validates the same fact. In her latest social media video, Rubina Dilaik can be seen sharing a fun moment of ZEE5 movie ‘Ardh’ alongside Rajpal Yadav. The video reminds us all of Ardh movie and Rajpal Yadav can be seen in his best fun element for real. Here you go –

On the other hand, in her latest social media post, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has spoken about her love for clouds. She’s seen talking about how much she loves clouds and how she wants to hold it safe in her hands forever. She talks about missing them as it has apparently lived with her for just one month. Well, do you want to check out the photo where she’s talking about the same? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com