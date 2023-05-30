ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely popular and admired by the masses. Both of them are extremely active and engaging with their fans and we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at their end on social media right now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
30 May,2023 16:55:08
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..."

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment space. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have in all these years done a good job and well, we are truly proud of everything that they have done so far. The two of them are immensely popular and admired by many all over the country and we love them for all the good reasons. While Rubina Dilaik has so far been a part of many successful and popular TV shows ladies and gentlemen, Sumbul Touqeer Khan managed to get her share of limelight and success mostly with Imlie that happened on Star Plus after that, she got immense fandom in Bigg Boss 16. While Rubina got her share of success in Bigg Boss 14, Sumbul got the same in Bigg Boss Season 16.

Check out the latest social media activities that’s happening at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s end:

Whenever Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan share droolworthy and sensational photos, videos and Instagram reels on their social media handles to woo and charm their fans on the best and most amazing ways possible, internet loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and real sense of the term. They always manage to keep their fans entertained and this time too, their latest social media content validates the same fact. In her latest social media video, Rubina Dilaik can be seen sharing a fun moment of ZEE5 movie ‘Ardh’ alongside Rajpal Yadav. The video reminds us all of Ardh movie and Rajpal Yadav can be seen in his best fun element for real. Here you go –

On the other hand, in her latest social media post, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has spoken about her love for clouds. She’s seen talking about how much she loves clouds and how she wants to hold it safe in her hands forever. She talks about missing them as it has apparently lived with her for just one month. Well, do you want to check out the photo where she’s talking about the same? Here you go –

Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik remembers Rajpal Yadav, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "I'll always love you..." 811359

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Meet the 'artist' in Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new buddy in life
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik shares latest Vietnam vlog, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in self-appreciation mode
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik is craving for dessert, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives special home tour
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's ultimate fun with Bharti Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan smiles
Latest Stories
Armaan Malik Wows Audience With His Voice; Watch
Armaan Malik Wows Audience With His Voice; Watch
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Pandya Store spoiler: Pandya family beats up Shivank
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Metallica Outfit; Flaunts Midriff
Tara Sutaria Turns Muse In Metallica Outfit; Flaunts Midriff
Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal fame Sangeeta Odwani reveals her dream date destination
Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal fame Sangeeta Odwani reveals her dream date destination
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip accuses Pushpa of stealing his laptop
Bold Videos Alert: Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and spicy red outfits, a visual delight
Bold Videos Alert: Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and spicy red outfits, a visual delight
Read Latest News