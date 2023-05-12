ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik shares new vlog ft. hubby Abhinav Shukla, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "yeh packing itni mushkil..."

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and respected artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. The two of them have worked immensely hard in all these years and we loved it. Check out the latest that's happening in their lives right now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 May,2023 14:41:26
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most popular and respected artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. The two of them are quite experienced when it comes to their body of work in the entertainment space and well, we are truly not surprised. While Rubina Dilaik has done many more TV shows and reality show projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan became immensely popular and famous immediately after Imlie and well, Bigg Boss 16 as a reality show did wonders for her and how. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are immensely popular even on social media platforms and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral in the true sense of the term. Their social media games are lit and we love the way they engage with their fans courtesy of nice and interesting posts.

Check out the latest social media activities involving Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan love to share cute and captivating photos, videos and reels and that’s exactly why, their loyal legion of fans eagerly wait for their posts on social media platforms. Well, to tell you all about their latest stuff, we have some updates for you. Rubina Dilaik is seen sharing a super cute vlog of herself and her personal life diaries featuring Abhinav Shukla whereas, on the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on her Instagram story has asked a valid question on why packing is so difficult. Well, do you want to check out their latest posts? Here you go –

Well, as far as fun content and humour element is concerned ladies and gentlemen, whose post do you find better and more engaging? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

