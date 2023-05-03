Bigg Boss Divas: Rubina Dilaik's audition video goes viral, Sumbul Touqeer Khan melts hearts in green off-shoulder outfit

Check out what's happening in the personal lives of Bigg Boss reality show contestants Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. From Rubina Dilaik's special audition video to Sumbul's fashion swag, we see it all happening at their end

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most admired and loved and actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have done incredibly well for themselves in their professional career and well, we are today extremely fond of both. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are stunners in the true sense of the term and well, that’s why, in all these years, they have certainly done a good job in order to win hearts of the masses. While Rubina Dilaik has been a successful actress in the Hindi TV industry in all these years, Sumbul Touqeer Khan started getting fandom tremendously after Imlie and Bigg Boss 16.

Check out the latest social media posts of Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan love to share fun and engaging photos, videos and reel content on their social media handle to woo hearts of their fans and well, we truly love it all the time and how. So, let’s find out what they have posted from their end now. As far as Rubina Dilaik is concerned, an old audition video of her is going viral and as expected, the video is indeed inspiring innumerable people all over the country. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has shared gorgeous photos of herself decked in a green off-shoulder outfit and well, seeing the same, we are totally in love. Well, do you all want to check these out and fall in love with them? See below folks –

