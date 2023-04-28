Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's 'pink' adventure is killer

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer’s stunning looks in pink outfits are giving us goals, check out below

The Bigg Boss beauties Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer are currently keeping their pink fashion game on check. The stars took to their Instagram handles to share candid pictures, as she decked up in their stylish pink adorns. Scroll beneath to check as we decode their ‘pink’ style below-

Rubina Dilaik keeps it casual

Rubina Dilaik is an active Instagram user. She often shares pictures and posts on her social media handle, giving updates about her work, or goes on to share some candid moments with her friends and family. And sometimes such head-turning looks in stylish adorns. Owing to that, Rubina here has astounded us all with her preppy look in pink.

In the pictures, that she shared we can see her wearing a stylish pink tube top. She teamed it with high-waisted pink trouser pants. The actress topped it with baby pink shirt. She rounded it off with black shades and sleek mid-parted ponytail.

Check out-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “ Verified

A New destination, a new story”

Sumbul Touqeer looks adorable

Here’s how Sumbul looked absolutely stunner in her pink adorn. The actress is known for her simple minimalistic stylefiles. Owing to that, here the actress shared a couple of pictures, as she decked up in her stylish pink cutout adorn. The diva completed the look with her short wavy hairdo. However, the girl decided to keep it light on her makeup look, and posed with a gorgeous smile.

Here take a look-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Adding pink into my bluetiful life 😉”

Who do you think slew in the pink better? Let us know in the comments-