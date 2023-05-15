ADVERTISEMENT
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares special throwback snap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "cheater"

Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most admired and amazing actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both of them are quite active on social media and we love it. Let's check out what's the latest happening at their end right now

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
15 May,2023 20:00:32
Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are two of the most admired and amazing actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both of them are quite active on social media and we love it. While Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the Hindi TV industry for quite literally many years as an actress before simultaneously trying her luck and fortune in reality shows and other projects, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, started to get her share of fandom, love and excitement immediately after the grand success of Imlie on Star Plus. The show has been on air since 2020 and well, after being a part of the show for many years, Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally decided to quit and try her luck in the reality show Bigg Boss. Both Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are extremely active on social media platforms and we love it.

Let’s check out the latest social media activities involving Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

So, to tell you all all a little bit about Rubina Dilaik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and their latest social media posts, what do we currently get to see happening at their end? While Rubina Dilaik had earlier shared an old throwback photo of her which had a special quote and caption, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, on the other hand, has shared a cute selfie on her social media which talks about being a “cheater”. Well, do you all want to figure out and understand better as to what’s exactly happening? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Between Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan ladies and gentlemen, who’s post do you all like the most? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

