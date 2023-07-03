Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch

Hina Khan, the undisputed boss lady of style, recently turned heads as she strutted her stuff at the airport. With her fashionable ensemble, she proved once again why she is a trendsetter. Stepping out of her car, the diva exuded confidence in a stunning combination.

Decoding Hina Khan’s airport look

The diva opted for a stylish white camisole tube top, which not only accentuated her perfectly toned physique but also added a touch of elegance to her overall look. However, it was her choice of layering that truly elevated her outfit to the next level. Hina effortlessly draped a black and white striped shirt over her camisole, leaving it unbuttoned for a hint of allure and a dash of drama. This clever styling move showcased her fearless approach to fashion, proving that sometimes it’s the small details that make a big impact.

To complement her trendy top half, Hina went for a pair of effortlessly cool baggy jeans. The loose fit of the jeans not only exuded a laid-back vibe but also allowed her to move with ease, making it a practical yet stylish choice for her airport ensemble. With her choice of open, flowing blonde hair and chic black shades, Hina completed her look with an air of effortless sophistication.

Have a look below-

Hina Khan’s airport fashion game was undoubtedly on point, showcasing her status as a fashion icon. Her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style while incorporating subtle details made this ensemble a true fashion winner. It’s no wonder that all eyes were on her as she confidently strutted through the airport, leaving onlookers inspired by her fashion-forward choices.