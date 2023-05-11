Breaking: Mohsin Khan and Divya Aggarwal join hands for new project

Mohsin Khan and Divya Aggarwal’s pictures are going viral as the two have joined hands for a new project, as it looks like from the pictures. Check out below, to know what’s happening

Stebin Ben has recently unveiled his latest single titled ‘Rista Rista’, accompanied by a captivating music video starring popular television actors Mohsin Khan and Divya Agarwal in the lead roles. The song, composed by the exceptionally talented Gourav Dasgupta, exudes an infectious blend of peppy rhythms and heartfelt melodies, creating a perfect romantic ambiance. The thought-provoking lyrics of this enchanting track have been skillfully penned by none other than Shelle, acclaimed for their notable contribution to the acclaimed film ‘Manmarziyaan’.

Mohsin Khan-Divya’s pictures go viral

In the pictures, we can see Mohsin Khan- Divya Aggarwal decked up in stylish avatars. While Mohsin Khan can be seen in a stunning black dapper black suit teamed with his messy hairdo, Divya looked preppy in her pink sheer saree avatar teamed with bold makeup and minimal accessories.

Check out-

Stebin Ben, the singer on the song

Talking about it Stebin Ben said, “It was an amazing experience singing ‘Rista Rista’. The song is catchy, romantic and soulful. I am grateful to Saregama Music and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this project.”

Gourav Dasgupta, the composer on the track

Talking about the track, Gourav said, “I t was an absolute pleasure working on ‘Rista Rista’. The song has a beautiful melody that captures the essence of romance. I am thrilled to be a part of this project, and I hope the audience enjoys listening to the song as much as I enjoyed composing it.” As quoted by IANS.