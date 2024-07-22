Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan Poses With His Reel And Real Abbajaans On The Occasion of Guru Purnima; Check Here

Popular actor and heart-throb Mohsin Khan who engaged his fans with his prolific portrayal in the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show, celebrated Guru Purnima with fervour. A close family man that Mohsin is, he is seen actively on social media, where he puts up pictures of his family, his nephews and other family members. We have seen Mohsin taking care of his nephews, being with his parents etc. Now, on Guru Purnima’s occasion, Mohsin Khan took time out to send his love and seek blessings from his fathers.

Yes, we mean to say fathers because he has put up a picture with his real father and reel father. True that, Mohsin’s bond with actor Sachin Tyagi who plays the role of Manish Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was palpable. Mohsin and Sachin shared a great rapport even in the show. Mohsin, surely imbibed a lot of qualities from Sachin, and learned a lot from him.

Now, as Mohsin remembers her reel father even as he seeks blessings from his real father, we are sure of the camaraderie between the two.

Mohsin posted a picture of Sachin and his father where he is also present. Mohsin sent his salutations to his Abbajaans, on Guru Purnima.

You can check the picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! We indeed miss this father-son duo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!! Mohsin has surely made his Abbajaans proud of his achievements!!