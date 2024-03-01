‘Bride-To-Be’ Surbhi Chandna Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party With Her Gang; See Inside Pics

Surbhi Chandna is among the most respected and intelligent divas in the modern Hindi TV industry. We all know that Surbhi has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment business for many years, and we adore her for many reasons. With her excellent sense of fashion, she effortlessly nails every outfit, making her the style phenomenon and Ishqbaaz enchantress. Her real-life Instagram feed is really powerful, and today, she posted many gorgeous photos of herself having a blast at her bachelorette party with her friends. Have a look below-

Surbhi Chandna’s Bachelorette Party Appearance

The Sherdil Shergill actress posted a picture series on Instagram while enjoying her precious moments with her friends. The diva shared a party look in their first appearance as she opted for a multi-colored strappy one-shoulder with a ruffled asymmetric neckline, floral digitally printed straight fit, and a front-slit midi knee-length dress. The outfit is from Ahi Clothing, and it costs Rs. 5,995. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The actress opted for pink shade makeup with blushy cheeks and creamy lipstick. She adorned her outfit with a gold wristwatch and a ring paired with beige stilettos and wore a bride-to-be sash.

In the next picture, she shared a picture of herself with her Ishqbaaz girl gang. She also shared a video while dancing with her co-star Kunal Jaisingh, and lastly, she shared a picture of a cake.

What do you think about Surbhi Chandna’s Bachelorette Party? Comment down your view and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.