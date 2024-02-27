Bridesmaid Idea To Steal From Surbhi Chandna In Three-piece Outfit

The stunning Surbhi Chandna is known for her chic fashion sense, setting bridesmaids’ goals with her elegant style. From traditional attire to modern ensembles, Surbhi effortlessly carries each look. Her fashion choices serve as an inspiration for bridesmaids worldwide, combining trends with timeless grace, making her a fashion icon in the realm of weddings and celebrations. And if you wonder what’s new in the collection, it’s an indo-western three-piece outfit.

Surbhi Chandna’s Bridesmaid Goals

For one of her best friends and actresses, Nehalaxmi’s marriage, Surbhi opted for a three-piece outfit that is a perfect blend of trend and tradition. The outfit has a beautiful printed blouse embellished with floral sequins around the corners and a dhoti pant that looks super stylish, while the long shrug draped as a dupatta gives her a cool look. The sequin details around the shoulders look attractive, making us fall for her. The outfit is from the shelves of Nidhika Shekhar.

To add western spice, Surbhi styles her look with golden hoop earrings. She left her hair open, playing with her simple yet charming look. The winged eyeliner with rosy cheeks and pink lips complements her bridesmaid vibe. She pairs her look with nude sandal that effortlessly blends with her look.

Kudos to the cameraman who captured Surbhi in the perfect shots showcasing her sass and trendiness in the indo-western drape. We love how the Naagin actress pulls this look to perfection.

Did you like Surbhi Chandna’s Bridesmaid look? Drop your views in the comments.