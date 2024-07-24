Brighten Up Your Haldi Ceremony With Mannara Chopra And Manisha Rani’s Yellow Ethnic Fit

The Haldi ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual with joy and vibrant colors. Yellow, symbolizing prosperity and happiness, is the traditional choice for this event. Mannara Chopra and Manisha Rani are well-known actresses in the industry. Today, they are here to serve as inspiration in ethnic fits. You can brighten your Haldi ceremony with stunning yellow ethnic fits.

Mannara Chopra And Manisha Rani’s Yellow Ethnic Fits For Haldi Ceremony-

Mannara Chopra

If you are looking for a stunning ethnic fit in yellow, you have come to the right place. Mannara Chopra’s choice of yellow Anarkali is both traditional and chic. Her fit features intricate gold with floral, delicate embroidery sleeves, and bust fit and ruffle flared ankle-length Anarkali that adds a touch of glamour. Pair your Anarkali with stunning accessories with a statement silver and emerald necklace and earrings, and your hairstyle can enhance the festive look. Opt for a natural makeup look with a hint of shimmer on the eyes and a bright lip color. She styles her look with a soft waves half-tied hairstyle that will complement the lehenga beautifully.

Manisha Rani

If you want a saree to wear at the Haldi ceremony, try opting for Manisha Rani’s inspired drape saree. The lightweight, plain yellow fabric ensures comfort, while the plain adds elegance. Drape the saree in a traditional style and pair it with multi-color sequin embellishment, sweetheart neckline, or sleeveless bustier blouse, and accessorize with gold jewelry, such as gold earrings and rings, which can add a regal touch. Choose a dewy makeup look with highlighted cheekbones and a soft pink lip. A sleek ponytail decorated with gold tucked will keep the look sophisticated and traditional.

Embrace the vibrant color of yellow, enjoy the joyous occasion, and let your outfit reflect your happiness and excitement for the upcoming wedding festivities. Brighten up your Haldi ceremony with these stunning yellow ethnic fits Inspired by Manisha Rani and Mannara Chopra and make a lasting impression.