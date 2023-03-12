Hina Khan is a fitness freak. Time and again the actress has catered fitness goals with her everyday pictures and posts from her fitness studio on her Instagram handle, and here again, the diva has got us amused with her picture straight from the gym studio. Flaunting her amazing curves on camera, the actress gave us some mandatory goals for fitness for the weekend. Here, scroll down beneath to check how she is keeping it fit.

In the picture, we can see her wearing a blue gym co-Ord set. She teamed it with a high ponytail. The actress completed the look with her powdered blue co-ord set. She rounded it off with no makeup on as she clicked the mirror selfie at the gym. Keeping it adorable with her smile, the actress wrote, “Burn like a boss” along with a fire emoji.

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, fans came in flooding praising the actress for her dedication when it comes to fitness. One wrote, “Your Fitness” along with fire emoji. Another wrote, “Keep going” along with fire and love eye emojis. A third user wrote, “Damn Hottie” along with fire emojis.

Hina Khan sparked to fame with her work as Akshara in the most popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is still running and happens to be one of the most loved. However, Hina earned her household name with her portrayal as Akshara in the show YRKKH. Later to that, her work as Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagiii Kay 2.