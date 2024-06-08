Candid To Carfie: Peek Into TMKOC Nidhi Bhanushali’s Day In Her Life!

Nidhi Bhanushali gained fame as Sonu in the beloved TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). The actress has been winning hearts off-screen with her Instagram posts and vibrant personality, which keeps her engaged with her daily posts. Recently, she shared a delightful glimpse into a day filled with candid moments and carfies (car selfies). Take a look at the photos below-

Nidhi bhanushali’s Day Life Appearance-

In her Instagram post, Nidhi Bhanushali showcased her style in a dark-shaded multi-colored strapless, tube-style jumpsuit. She added a pale-shaded flared sleeves knot-tied shrug for a chic look. Her middle-parted bun hairstyle and sequin embellished ear headband added a playful touch. With minimal makeup and peach lips, she let her natural beauty shine. She accessorized her outfit with necklaces and carried a white and red rose-featuring shoulder bag. Her black shoes completed the look.

In the first picture, the actress shared a charming moment of herself, smiling and walking through the street in the sunny weather. In the second picture, she shared a unique selfie with a cowboy, adding a touch of adventure to her day. These candid moments give a glimpse into the interesting life of Nidhi Bhanushali.

She captioned her post, “What a day for a daydream I’m blowing the day to take a walk in the sun And fall on my face in somebody’s new mowed lawn I’ve been havin’ a sweet dream.”

