Nidhi Bhanushali gained fame as Sonu in the beloved TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” (TMKOC). The actress has been winning hearts off-screen with her Instagram posts and vibrant personality, which keeps her engaged with her daily posts. Recently, she shared a delightful glimpse into a day filled with candid moments and carfies (car selfies). Take a look at the photos below-
Nidhi bhanushali’s Day Life Appearance-
In her Instagram post, Nidhi Bhanushali showcased her style in a dark-shaded multi-colored strapless, tube-style jumpsuit. She added a pale-shaded flared sleeves knot-tied shrug for a chic look. Her middle-parted bun hairstyle and sequin embellished ear headband added a playful touch. With minimal makeup and peach lips, she let her natural beauty shine. She accessorized her outfit with necklaces and carried a white and red rose-featuring shoulder bag. Her black shoes completed the look.
In the first picture, the actress shared a charming moment of herself, smiling and walking through the street in the sunny weather. In the second picture, she shared a unique selfie with a cowboy, adding a touch of adventure to her day. These candid moments give a glimpse into the interesting life of Nidhi Bhanushali.
She captioned her post, “What a day for a daydream I’m blowing the day to take a walk in the sun And fall on my face in somebody’s new mowed lawn I’ve been havin’ a sweet dream.”
