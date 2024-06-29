Nidhi Bhanushali Pens Heartfelt Thank You Note As She Wraps ‘Sisterhood’ Shooting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Nidhi Bhanushali was quite busy in shooting for Amazon miniTV upcoming drama series Sisterhood. As the actress wraps the shoot for the show, she takes to her Instagram handle and posts a heartfelt thank you note with some adorable photos for everyone linked to Sisterhood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nidhi Bhanushali shared photos from the sets of Sisterhood with her girl gang and others. In the opening frame, Nidhi poses with her co-stars Saumya Uniyal, Nitya Mathur, Bhagyashree Limaye, Nayana Shyam, and Anvesha Vij. Their beautiful smiles and candid poses show they share a great bond.

The other photos give a glimpse of Nidhi’s great friendship and the team that worked on the project. With the visuals, it seems the ‘Sisterhood’ team was partying together at a Dhabha. These quirky photos are proof of a great time together.

On the other hand, Nidhi penned a long paragraph thanking everyone for Sisterhood. She wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made ‘Sisterhood’ possible! To our incredible direction team, your vision and leadership were the driving force behind every scene. Your guidance helped us bring our characters to life in ways we never imagined. To the meticulous editing team, your attention to detail and dedication to perfecting every frame made the show truly shine. Your hard work behind the scenes ensured that every moment resonated with our audience. To the talented camera crew, your creativity and expertise brought our story to life visually. Your ability to capture the perfect shots and your unwavering commitment to excellence added a dynamic and vibrant layer to the show. Every frame reflects your hard work and artistic vision.”

Further, Nidhi added, “And to my amazing co-actors, working alongside such talented and supportive individuals was an absolute joy. Your passion and commitment to your roles inspired me every day, and I am grateful for the bond we formed both on and off set. A lot of the amazing people who made this show what it is are missing in these pictures, but your contributions are not forgotten. This journey wouldn’t have been the same without each and every one of you. Thank you for your hard work, talent, and dedication. Together, we made ‘Sisterhood’ something truly special.”