TMKOC Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Flaunts Casual Style In Hoodie With ‘Sisterhood’ Series Name

Nidhi Bhanushali is known for her role in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” The actress always shares updates related to her upcoming work. The actress recently showcased a stylish look with a hoodie from her new series, “Sisterhood.” The new show streams on Amazon mini TV. Take a look at the photos below-

Nidhi Bhanushali’s Instagram Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Nidhi Bhanushali opts for a stylish casual look. She wears a red round neckline with a hood cap, full sleeves, and pockets featuring a “Sisterhood” name on it paired with light blue jeans. She rounds off her look with side-parted wavy open tresses. To complement her look, the diva opts for simple makeup with matte lips and accessories her look with silver earrings and a nose ring.

In the photo, Nidhi showcases her cute side with a cute smiley face and a dimple, flashing her hoodie look. In the next picture, the diva sits and gives a mesmerizing expression while posing candidly for the pictures. Next, she flaunts her style while playing with her hair and smiles. Lastly, Nidhi captures a picture of herself in the library while looking at the book.

About Sisterhood Series-

“Sisterhood” is a heartwarming web series available on Amazon miniTV that delves into the lives of four young girls attending an all-girls convent school named S.I.S.T.R.S. The series stars Nidhi Bhanushali, Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, and Bhagyashree Limaye, who portray the main characters Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee.

