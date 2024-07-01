Bubbly girl Nidhi Bhanushali enjoying Bombay ki Baarish

We’ll remember Nidhi Bhanushali as ‘Sonu’, a child actor in ‘Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chasma’. After that she has also been seen in a movie, called ‘Montu ki Paltan ‘ in 2020. After that she got completely vanished from the film industry for last 5 years. Apparently she made her come back through a web series called, ‘ Sisterhood ‘. Directed by Nayana Shyam.

Looking at her Instagram profile anyone can guess, how much she loves to travel. She promotes yoga and pranayam. She loves to stay close to her family, friends and nature. With a caption of ” Bombay ki barish , frandsss and green green green dump ” , the actress posted herself planting trees, tracking to mountain, having fun with friends and animals .

During an Interview with Times Entertainment, she talked about her anxiety issues and how she felt about the coming back after 5 years with Sisterhood. The Actress said, ” Shooting for ‘Sisterhood’ has been a truly unforgettable experience. Due to early call times, we used to spend most of our time together — from workshops to meals. We practically used to go back home only to sleep. Apart from that, my morning yoga, pranayam, and ashtanga were fun for others. They used to mock me for my morning habits.”

All of these good habits made her get out of her anxiety issues and helped in shaping her personal life as well as the professional life.