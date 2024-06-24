Taarak Mehta Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares BTS Glimpse With Co-star Bhagyashree Limaye From Sisterhood Series

Nidhi Bhanushali is known for her role as Sonu in the popular TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Aside from acting, the actress always shares updates related to her upcoming work on Instagram. The actress recently posted BTS moments from her recent series on Instagram. Take a look at the photos below-

Nidhi Bhanushali’s BTS Photos-

Taking to Instagram post, Nidhi Bhanushali shares stunning photos as she opts for a maroon U-neckline, puffy full sleeves, flared ankle-length dress. She styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with peach matte lips. In the photo, Nidhi opts for a candid pose with a big smile in a makeup room. In the next picture, the actress poses with a Bhagyashree Limaye while relaxing in a chair. In the further picture, Nidhi and Bhagyashree Limaye appear in a school uniform and opt for candid with quirky expressions.

Nidhi posted a picture series and wrote, “Oh yeah Romeo, I used to have a scene with him” with a clapboard sticker.

View Instagram Post 1: Taarak Mehta Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Shares BTS Glimpse With Co-star Bhagyashree Limaye From Sisterhood Series

About Sisterhood Series-

“Sisterhood” is an interesting web series available on Amazon miniTV that follows the lives of four teenage girls who attend S.I.S.T.R.S, an all-girls convent school. The main characters are Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee, played by Nidhi Bhanushali, Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, and Bhagyashree Limaye, respectively.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.