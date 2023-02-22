Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are the most recognized and adored couples in the Hindi television business. Regarding love and passion, television’s most recognized pair has always been a step ahead, providing their admirers with strong clues and aspirations. Both of them have known each other for the longest time, which is why, come what may and in whatever scenario, they have always garnered a lot of love and attention from the public for all the right reasons.

Their love story began on a fascinating note many years ago, and they have successfully managed to nurture their relationship to new heights to make things count as a happy pair ever since. They celebrate their commonalities while embracing their differences, making them happy and adorable couples.

Netizens are in awe whenever Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make charming public appearances together. The finest thing about the couple has to be that, no matter what, they never shy away from publicly expressing their love and admiration for one another. Right now, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are seen enjoying a great time in their own sweet company, and we are completely obsessed.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Picture Appearance

Vivek Dahiya donned a white t-shirt with a black jacket, while Divyanka Tripathi wore a dark brown suit. In the first image, she is seated beside lovely candles and red balloon decorations, with a delicious cake dish in front of them. They stare into one another’s eyes and appear to be the ideal pair. In the second image, Divyanka and Vivek look at the camera with wide smiles.

In the third image, Divyanka looks at the sweet dish while Vivek looks at her face. They both hug and grin sweetly at the camera in the final image. Divyanka Tripathi captioned her Instagram post, “I’m getting quite private nowadays, organically posting lesser. But I came across these Valentines images we clicked recently & it just revved up my soul…so sharing with you. Love to you all too. .”

What do you think about Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Valentine’s picture appearance? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.