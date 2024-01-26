Check Out: Hina Khan’s Cozy ‘Lunch Time’

The gorgeous Hina Khan is a regular treat for the fans. She is a social media bug and regularly shares updates from her personal and professional life. Apart from that, she also shares photoshoot pictures and videos. And today, with her candid selfie, she revealed her cozy lunchtime.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan treats her fans with a sneak peek into her cozy lunchtime. With the visuals of the picture she shared, it seems that the actress just came out of the shower as she can be seen wearing a bathrobe. However, her glowing face caught our attention. You might wonder why you wear a bathrobe for lunch. Well, why not? It’s comfortable and cool. And the same might be the reason for Hina Khan to wear this.

On the other hand, she also shared a snap of her legs inside her car, enjoying a cozy moment with a refreshing drink, tea. With the emojis, she expressed that it was her ‘chai time.’ With the trousers, we can guess that she was chilling in pajamas, and her vibe is just amazing.

Work Front

Hina Khan is a renowned actress who is known for her performance in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2, Naagin, etc. She also appeared in reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

