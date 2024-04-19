Television | Celebrities

Check Out: Hina Khan’s Secret To Detox Herself

Hina Khan is a fitness freak. The diva on her Instagram handle revealed the healthy secret to detox herself. Check it out in the article below.

The 36-year-old Hina Khan is one of the fittest actresses in the television world; she has regularly inspired her fans to keep themselves healthy with the help of organic and natural processes. She has often emphasized keeping yourself healthy not only from the outside but also from the inside. Recently, the diva shared the secret to detoxing herself in an organic way.

Recently, Hina shared a photo on her Instagram story revealing the secret to detox herself. In the picture, she can be seen holding a glass of ‘Neem’ juice to detox herself. In the caption, she wrote, “Neem ka kadwa ghoont.”

Detox means to get rid of the toxic substances from your body and make your skin and body healthy.

Process To Make Neem Juice

To make healthy neem juice to detox skin. First, take neem leaves in a blender and add 1 cup of water to it. Now blend the mixture until the mixture of the ingredients turns smooth. Take a cotton cloth and strain the juice into another bowl. You can also add honey or lemon juice to make your neem juice drinkable.

 

Check Out: Hina Khan's Secret To Detox Herself 845187

Hina Khan often shares such amazing hacks to help your skin and body to be healthy in an organic way without any consumption of chemicals.

