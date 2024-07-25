Check Out Sheena Bajaj, Rohit Purohit’s Wife, Reactions To Abhira-Armaan’s Romantic Scenes From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Show

Sheena Bajaj is known for her vibrant personality and role as Dolly Singh in Best of Luck Nikki on Disney Channel. In a recent interview, she candidly shared her thoughts on the romantic scenes between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Sheena Bajaj’s Reaction To Abhira And Armaan’s Romantic Scene In The Show-

In a recent interview with TellyMasala, Sheena Bajaj was questioned about looking like Abhira. Sheena Bajaj said, “I’m very much full of love energy, sensible and har norm jo society ke hai uske against ki ye aisa kyu hai mujhe reason pata nahi tab tak I’ll not follow it blindly.”

Sheena Bajaj’s Chemistry With Rohit Purohit-

Sheena Bajaj said that, “Humari chemistry jo hai kahi friendship wali, nokjhok wali, and all of that, toh humklog na actually best friend so woh cheeze reflect karti hai aur usko lagta hai ki din main bhi Abhira ke saath dialogue and this and that. Raatko mere saath mujhe alag space me chalta hai. Accha lagta hai matlb mujhe bohot log bolte hai ke I’m just like Abhira and It’s for me piece of cake, kyuki mujhe kuch karna hi nahi hai, I’m being myself.”

Sheena Bajaj’s Candid Comment On Abhira-Armaan’s Romantic Scene-

Sheena Bajaj was about Armaan and Abhira’s romantic scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s show. The actress said, “I’m thrilled and excited and jab me dekhti hu na inke chemistry aur inka bond aur sweetness in the relationship ka hai woh on-screen dikhta hai so I really loved it. Mujhe pata hai ki that’s his job and he just doing his job and he is phenomenal and talented and bohot accha perform kar raha hai aur kahi na kahi gifted actor hai, pehele toh intially pressure that log bol rahe the ki aap kisiko replace kar rahe hai. Because this comments by audience, I was very relaxed, mujhe kuch farak nahi padh raha tha because bhai woh banda apan puri life dedi industry ko toh usme jitna calibre hai woh main jaanti hu.

Sheena also stated that, “I have seen his potential, his shows, the kind of work he hads done, the body of work up dekho, main uske baare main confident thi, jab me Ruhi ya Abhira ke saath dekhti hu toh, woh mujhe cute hi lagte hai aur cute se scenes lagte hai. Main uss cheez ko na me as a audience dekhti hu. Mere paas actually agar aap dekhoge toh chaar cheezo ki jimmedari kaha mujhe time milega kiske saath ho, kya kar rahe ho, kab aaoge, kab nahi aaoge, I don’t have the time for that, then it’s like ki aaj kya khaaoge, ye sab humari baatein hoti hai.”

Sheena Bajaj Talks About Her Insecurity-

In the interview, Sheena Bajaj said that, “I’m an actor not an idiot, aur main insecure person hi nahi hu, starting se hi main industry dekh li na main ki mujhe woh insecurity, ab aap merko dekhlo yaar, mazaak kar rahe ho kya, toh for woh cheezo ko leke mujhe ko insecurity life ko leke nahi hai aur honi bhi nahi chahiye, matlb if you are at a level where and in life I feel like I’m very happy, I don’t have any kind of insecurity, toh woh reflect hi nahi hogi, Kyuki woh hai hi nahi, toh fir kaise reflect hogi.”