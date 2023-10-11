Chemistry is on fire! Parth Samthaan & Manisha Rani shoot in the rain [New Music Video Alert]

In a sizzling new music video that’s taking the internet by storm, the chemistry between Bollywood debonair Parth Samthaan and the talented Manisha Rani is on fire! The video captures a mesmerizing moment as the duo braved heavy rain during their shoot. In this scene, Parth Samthaan, in an exceptional display of dedication to his craft, is seen lying exhausted in the pouring rain, seeking solace on Manisha Rani’s lap. The raw emotions run high as the two talented actors bring their roles to life, making this music video a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts alike.

Parth Samthaan’s work front

Parth Samthaan, known for his captivating performances and undeniable charm, has come a long way in the entertainment industry. Starting his acting journey with notable TV shows like “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” Samthaan quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional acting skills. His transition to Bollywood was seamless, and his talent shone even brighter. From his debut film to his latest music video, Parth Samthaan continues to impress and steal hearts with his incredible acting journey. His charismatic presence on screen, coupled with his versatility as an actor, has earned him a dedicated fan following that eagerly anticipates his every project, making him one of the industry’s rising stars to watch out for.

Manisha Rani’s work

Manisha Rani became famous with her digital presence. Her reels are pretty popular amongst youngsters. The influencer was last seen in Bigg Boss, and ever since, then, the diva has been earning all due love and adoration from the netizens.

Are you excited to with their magic onscreen? Stay tuned then for more updates