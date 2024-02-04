Couple Goals: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Get Mushy In Chic Ensembles

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been top contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house. The couple became the ‘talk of the town’ with their chemistry and the fights. And now the duo are serving ‘couple goals’ with their mushy photos on Instagram. These lovebirds never miss a chance to complement each other with their fashion choices. In the latest pictures, the couple are making us awestruck with their cuteness. Let’s have a look.

Treating her fans this weekend, Ankita Lokhande dropped some mushy pictures with her beloved hubby Vicky Jain. The couple can be seen getting candid. Ankita hugs Vicky from behind, and they strike a beautiful smile on their faces, making us all spellbound with their chemistry. And we can’t deny how cute they look together. These pictures are going viral on the internet, creating a stir.

Talking about their fashion, Ankita slays her look in a sizzling red strapless bodycon dress. She styled her look with bold red lips, winged eyeliner, and rosy cheeks. The sparkling long earrings give her a chic vibe. On the other hand, Vicky spread his charm in a black shirt and matching pants secured with a black belt. Sharing these mushy photos, Ankita, in her caption, wrote, “Bikku and manku.”

Did you like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s chemistry in the latest pictures? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.