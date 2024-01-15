Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Makar Sankranthi together

Makar Sankranti is all about joy, celebration, and good vibes, and it seems like Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya embodied the true spirit of the festival. Picture this heartwarming scene – the couple, decked in smiles, celebrating Makar Sankranti by flying kites together. Now, that’s what we call couple goals!

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, symbolizing the onset of longer and warmer days. It’s a festival that radiates positivity and brings people together. And here we have Divyanka and Vivek, sharing the joy of the occasion with their infectious smiles.

Flying kites is an integral part of Makar Sankranti celebrations. It’s not just about the colorful kites dancing in the sky; it’s about the bonding, the laughter, and the shared moments. Divyanka and Vivek, with their enthusiasm, showed how simple pleasures like flying kites can create beautiful memories.

The couple’s togetherness while celebrating Makar Sankranti sets a delightful example of love and companionship. Their shared smiles tell a story of unity, happiness, and the joy of celebrating traditions together.

In essence, Makar Sankranti is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of life, warmth, and the bonds that tie us together. And with couples like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who embrace the spirit of the festival with such infectious joy, it becomes a reminder of the simple yet profound pleasures that life has to offer.