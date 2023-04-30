Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off for exotic getaway

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are off to an exotic getaway again, check out pictures below

If you’re a fan of the popular TV series “Ye Hai Mohabbatein,” then you’re probably already familiar with the show’s lead actors, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. Their onscreen love story turns into a real-life story, inspiring millions all their fans. The beautiful couple met on the sets of “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” in 2015 and sparks flew between them. What started as an on-screen romance soon blossomed into a real-life love affair, and they began dating in early 2016.

And now the couple continue to give us couple goals. Owing to that, the couple has now again drawn attention with their latest picture on Instagram, as they headed for a romantic getaway.

Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi off for a trip

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya from the airport. The couple can be seen in the casuals with their coffee mugs in hand. Looking all adorable, it looks like the couple is all set to take their flight off to their destination. However, they didn’t disclose the place they are travelling to in the post.

Check out-

Vivek-Divyanka marriage

The couple tied the knot in July 2016 in a grand ceremony in Bhopal, India, and their wedding was nothing short of a spectacle. From the stunning bridal attire to the picturesque venue, everything about their big day was a dream come true. They are the epitome of a power couple and are admired by their fans for their strong bond and mutual respect.