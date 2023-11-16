Couple Goals: Divyanka Tripathi calls for joyous celebration on husband Vivek Dahiya’s birthday [Photos]

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently enchanted fans with a celebration befitting a fairy tale. The enchanting festivities unfolded on the occasion of Vivek’s birthday, and the couple spared no effort in creating memories that resonated with their followers.

Stylish Elegance: The Perfect Duo’s Fashionable Affair

The glamorous affair featured Divyanka donning a stunning pink dress, coupled with a chic ponytail and subtle makeup. Her sartorial choice exuded grace, perfectly complemented by Vivek, who opted for a dashing black blazer coat. The duo’s impeccable style and fashion synergy added a touch of glam to an already dazzling celebration.

Capturing Joy: Moments of Cake Cutting and Cheers

The heartwarming pictures shared by Divyanka on her social media showcase the couple immersed in the joy of the moment. Vivek, with a beaming smile, is captured cutting his birthday cake while Divyanka, radiating cheer, stands by his side. The genuine happiness and shared laughter encapsulated in these snapshots resonate with fans, making them feel like a part of the celebration.

Alongside the captivating images, Divyanka’s poetic caption, “Aapke janam ka jashn saal bhar chale… Jise na jame, woh side se chale!” adds a layer of romanticism to the celebration. The words reflect not only the joy of the moment but also the enduring love shared by the couple, leaving fans swooning over the heartfelt sentiment.

Evergreen Couple Goals: Divyanka and Vivek Shine Again

With each shared glimpse into their personal celebrations, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reaffirm their status as Bollywood’s evergreen couple. Their ability to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories continues to resonate with fans, cementing their place as one of the most cherished pairs in the glitzy world of Tinsel Town.