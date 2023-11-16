Cues To Get ‘Oh-so-breathtaking’ Look In Floral Salwar Suit Like Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular Indian Television actresses who is known for her top-notch acting skills in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Naagin, and others. Apart from her successful career in the industry, she is known for her impeccable fashion choices. In the latest Instagram dump, the actress unveils her breathtaking fashion moment in a salwar suit.

Surbhi Chandna’s oh-so-breathtaking look.

Absolutely wow! Surbhi took to her Instagram and dropped super gorgeous photos of herself in a traditional floral salwar suit. The actress this Diwali gifted herself a dream home, and for the inauguration of the house, she thought Diwali was the perfect time. However, what caught our attention the most was her floral salwar suit. Let’s take the cues below.

Surbhi Chandna wears beautiful blue strappy sleeves Anarkali kurta with floral prints. She pairs her glam with the pink churidar and dupatta. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the oxidized choker and earrings. Her open hairstyle, blush cheeks, and pink lips blend well with her effortless charm. The small bindi on her forehead compliments her desi-ness. With minimal makeup with this floral bliss, Surbhi Chandna exudes oh-so-breathtaking vibes.

