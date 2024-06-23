Date Night: Jiya Shankar Enjoys Dinner With Reem Shaikh And Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss fame Jiya Shankar is a popular Indian actress. With her performance in the comedy-drama series Meri Hanikarak Biwi, the actress became a household name. Besides that, the actress loves to live life to the fullest and often enjoys partying with her friends and close ones. This time, she is enjoying date night with Reem Shaikh and Tejasswi Prakash.

Jiya Shankar’s Date Night With Reem Shaikh And Tejasswi Prakash

Recently, Jiya Shankar attended an event in town. It was a star-studded event with big celebrities like Reem Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, and many others. The actress had a great time at her night event, where she clicked selfies with Tejasswi Prakash. The duo looked adorable in the black and red ensemble.

On the other hand, Jiya took a fun video with Raisinghani Vs. Raisinghani actress Reem Shaikh. Wearing a hot red pantsuit, Jiya looked tempting, while Reem looked stunning in a bodycon white gown. Taking a video in a car, Jiya poses with Reem, flaunting her smile. This adorable video shows their unbreakable bond. After the event, Jiya and Reem enjoyed a delicious dinner date in a restaurant with yummy dishes. Also, they didn’t miss a chance to take mirror selfies. Undeniably, the duo had a great time on their dinner date.

