Deewani actor Nitin Goswami ushers his birthday in style!!

Actor Nitin Goswami who plays the lead role of Parth in the Dangal show Deewani, celebrates his birthday today (17 July). The actor spent quality time a day before his birthday, in Lonavala, resting and chilling out with friends. Nitin misses his family who are in Haryana. However, he has many reasons to rejoice as he has the esteemed company of his friends, well-wishers, cast and crew members, waiting to make his birthday a memorable one.

There has been a cake-cutting ceremony organized for Nitin on the set of Deewani today.

Says Nitin, “Thank you for the wishes. It is a special day for me today, with the cake being cut after 6 PM today on the set of Deewani. It is a double whammy for me, as our show recently completed 100 episodes. The team will host a party for this celebration on 20 July. So this week, on the whole, will be rocking. I intend to put in more effort and continue the good journey with the show.”

Talking about his pre-birthday bash with friends at Lonavala yesterday, Nitin tells us, “I was in a tree house in Lonavala. The weather was beautiful with a cloudy ambience and rain. I was there with my close friends and had a great time.”

“Today, I am eager to meet my cast and crew on the set this evening where the cake-cutting will happen. That’s the plan for the day,” he states.

Best of luck, Nitin!!