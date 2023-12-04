Desi VS Videshi: Nakul Mehta In Kurta Pajama Or Krishna Kaul In Casuals: Who Is Heartthrob?

The competition between Desi and Videshi is a decade-long debate, and there is no answer to it. However, the charm of desi and videshi both work well with the proper occasion and styling. Nakul Mehta and Krishna Kaul show their desi and videshi style in the latest glam this time.

Nakul Mehta’s Desi Look

The heartthrob Nakul Mehta never misses a chance to impress his fans. The actor, this time, opts for Desi glam in the darling avatar. The ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor wore an all-pink kurta set. He wore a baby pink printed kurta paired with white pajamas. With the sleeveless matching jacket, he completes his glam. His messy hairstyle and the brown paduka footwear complete his desi-ness, making us fall for him.

Krishna Kaul’s Casual Look

Inspired by modern times, Krishna Kaul often treats his fans with some refreshing styles. And this time, he wins hearts with his casual avatar. The actor opts for a white lining shirt paired with bright blue pants. She looks dapper with a messy hairstyle and black glasses. The black bracelet and wristwatch elevate his appearance.

Comparing the desi and videshi styles, it is difficult to take one name as Nakul and Krishna aced their look.

But who did you like more? Drop your views in the comments box below.