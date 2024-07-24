Kumkum Bhagya: Best Friends Krishna Kaul And Aparna Mishra’s Bathroom Selfie Sparks Rumors

Kumkum Bhagya often creates buzz with gripping storylines and changing characters. The show first started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as lead. The second generation leads were Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, who are still in the show portraying the character of their generation lead, Rachi Sharma, alongside Abrar Qazi. However, Krishna and Mugdha won hearts with their on and off-screen chemistry. However, besides his chemistry with the lead, the actor often created buzz for his amazing bond with co-star Aparna Mishra. The duo often shares photos together on social media, and their closeness sparked rumors of them dating in real. At the same time, the new selfie photo from the bathroom makes fans wonder.

On Wednesday, 24 July, Krishna took to his Instagram handle and re-shared the mirror selfie collage posted by his close friend Aparna Mishra. In the bathroom selfie, the duo pose together, looking into the camera. Aparna looked stunning in a black crop top paired with a high waist bottom. In contrast, Krishna looks cute in a white shirt with comfy trousers. The duo looked adorable together like a couple. But in reality, the duo share a great friendship bond.

In an interview with India Forums, Krishna Kaul addressed these rumors and said, “Hame pata hai rumors ke baare mein. The thing is – rumours jo fail rahe hai, hamare maa baap se fail rahe hai. Ye meri bahut achhi dost hai. It’s not people’s fault as whenever they see a male and a female and their close proximity, we are always together, they think like this. She is my only really great female friend in Mumbai,” Krishna told India Forums. “Agar hum dono sach me boyfriend girlfriend hote, to main jor se sabko bata raha hota- mujhe pyaar mil gya. This is one question that is always asked. Mere maa baap ko bhi yaha lagta hai ki hamare beech me kuch chal raha tha.”