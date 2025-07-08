Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Hits The Goons, Smita Escapes With Shivansh

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The goons hold Shivansh (Namik Paul), Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), and Smita captive. Prarthana confronts the goons, but he threatens to kill Smita, Shivansh and her.

In the upcoming episode, the head of the goons tries to shoot Shivansh, and then he goes on to Smita. He points a gun at Smita but Prarthana intervenes. She pushes the goon away and hits him with strong equipment. Meanwhile, Smita takes Shivansh with him as Prarthana asks her to escape.

Smita runs out with Shivansh and escapes safely. On the other hand, Prarthana warns the goons with a sword in her hand. She threatens the goons and runs away, but the goons chase her. However, they fail to fail.

It will be interesting to see whether the goon Payal hired will be able to complete the task of killing Shivansh and Prarthana’s fierceness defeats him.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.