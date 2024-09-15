Inside Aparna Mishra’s Birthday Bash: Sriti Jha Shares Moments With Krishna Kaul And More

It’s the happy birthday of Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra. The actress became a household name with her role as Shanana Sharma in the show. The actress recently celebrated her birthday with her close ones and received special wishes from her co-stars, best friend Krishna Kaul, and many others. Now, Sriti Jha, who is currently appearing in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, playing Amruta, shares photos from the birthday bash. Let’s not wait any longer and see the fun-filled photos.

Sriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos showcasing insights from Aparna’s birthday bash. The opening frame shows the birthday girl Aparna hugging Sriti tight as they share a sweet kiss, creating an adorable moment. For her birthday, Aparna wore a sizzling backless black two-piece dress that hugged her figure and highlighted her toned curves and stunning personality. On the other hand, Sriti looks chic in a white sleeveless crop top teamed with a royal blue bottom, and with her minimalistic makeup and accessories, she grabbed our attention.

As you swipe through the photos, Aparna looks happy at her birthday bash, enjoying her time with Tina Ann Philip, Rohan Dutta, Krishna Kaul, and others. The birthday bash looked luxurious and fun, with all of her favorites in the frames. The candid shots are a treat to the eyes. We missed Mugdha Chaphekar’s presence, as she never fails to attend such fun-filled reunions.