Desi Vs Videsi: Nikki Tamboli in bold shimmery dress Vs Rubina Dilaik in see-through saree, who’s your favourite?

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are two of the boldest and most desirable actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been quite many years now that both of them have been doing good quality work. While Nikki Tamboli started getting her due share of fandom and fame immediately after the grand success of Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, has always been a popular personality in the Hindi entertainment industry ever since she started playing the lead role in a lot of captivating and engaging TV shows. Not just that, she’s also participated in interesting reality shows as a performing artiste and well, we have truly managed to enjoy all of it for real and in the true and genuine sense of the term. Their social media game is lit and that’s why, we always go bananas whenever we see them.

Each and every time both Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik share new and engaging content on their respective social media handles to woo and admire their fans, internet as well as fans all over the country totally feel the heat and fall in love with their mesmerizing charm for real. Both Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli are style personified and no wonder, innumerable young girls all over the country look upto them for style goals. Well, right now, they both have different style games and we love it. While Nikki Tamboli is slaying in a gorgeous black shimmery dress, Rubina Dilaik is burning hearts in a stunning see-through saree. Well, do you want to check out both and see whose vogue quotient is better? See below folks –

