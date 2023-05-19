Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic

Nia Sharma treats her fans with something new regularly. In the latest Instagram photo dump, the diva is enjoying the magic from desserts to long drives; check out the article below

Nia Sharma is a social media bug. She loves to share details about her life, work, party, and other things with her fans and netizens. And yet again, the actress dropped some stunning pictures from her party last night. Read more to know how did she enjoy her magic party.

Nia Sharma’s Magic Party

In the shared Instagram pictures, Nia styled herself in a white bralette underneath a shimmery white jacket and matching pants. Her smokey eye makeup blushed cheeks, high ponytail, and makeup rounded her appearance. In contrast, her beautiful smile added to her glam. She had some yummy and delicious food at the place, with some mouth-watering desserts. At the unique place, she also got a magic wand which is every kid’s favorite thing in childhood or even today. In the end, the diva enjoyed a long drive to her way back home.

She captioned her post, “The magic wand and limitless food night…

Thankssss @neumaindia for hosting us so amazingly well.700 @ushaa2863

@gautam.sharma13 thanks for buying me such an expensive magic wande.”

Nia Sharma Travel

The actress is fond of travelling and exploring new places across and country and world. Her Instagram pictures witness the places Nia Sharma has travelled so far in her life. She enjoys her life the most.

Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Are you a magic wand fan too? Follow IWMBuzz.com.